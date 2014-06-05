Joyful geometric paper art is good enough to eat

Gorgeous geometric shapes and colours, this is a wholly inspiring paper art series

We may live in a digital world, but our love affair with paper has by no means diminished. There are some absolutely beautiful examples of paper art out there that range from the weird to the wonderful but they're always undeniably inspiring.

Paris based illustrator Charlotte Smith was recently included in our 'Illustrators to follow on Behance' feature and it's easy to see why; these gorgeous geometric paper art creations are as impressive as they are adorable, complete with a beautiful pastel colour palette.

Including everything from scrumptious cupcakes to a relaxing cup of tea, these paper art creations will soothe your mind on a busy day and then give you a hankering for an afternoon treat. This series is definitely an afternoon delight!

