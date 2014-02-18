Kick-ass illustrations celebrate The Warriors

Come out to play! Celebrate The Warriors' 35th birthday

Cult action thriller The Warriors was released back in 1979 and has gone on to become one of the most loved and critically acclaimed films of the past 35 years. To celebrate the feat, New Rule's Michael Crozier has collated this illustrative tribute, featuring 24 artists, in a new Kickstarter project which has already raised its target funds.

"The movie has been a favourite of mine for a long time, and many Halloweens have been spent dressed as the Baseball Furies from the movie," Crozier explains. "With the 35 year anniversary happening, it seemed like a good time to put this show together. The movie has a big cult status and following, and the many gangs included in it provide perfect inspiration material for artists to create something fun and exciting."

"Each of the artists were invited by us here at New Rule, some are already friends of ours, and others just known to us by their work, but all share a common love of the film." Interested in learning more? Head over to the Kickstarter campaign.

Back the Kickstarter campaign and grab your own copy!

Will you be backing this Kickstarter campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!