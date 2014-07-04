Topics

Letterpress business cards are out of this world

By () Illustration  

Elfriede creates gorgeous zines and space-age illustrations and these letterpress cards perfectly promote her spectacular work.

letterpress business cards

The letttpress business cards perfectly capture the style of Friedeberg's work

Business card designs are one of the most important aspects when it comes to promoting your skills as a designer. There's a millions ways in which you can design a business card, from letterpress business card designs to the more traditional, but one thing's for sure - it's got to be unique, creative and portray your work.

Elfriede-Lilly Friedeberg is a Berlin based illustrator and graphic design student who creates inspiring, colourful and cute characters, patterns and more that are guaranteed to raise a smile. Packed full of pastel tones and hand-made aesthetics, she's able to capture her style into these brilliant business cards.

Take a look at the in-depth shoots of the cards below as well as a few examples of Friedeberg's work to showcase the seamless intergration into the business card designs. A perfect, summery offering to inspire.

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

letterpress business cards

See more amazing work on the Elfriede's tumblr blog.

See more Illustration articles

Related articles