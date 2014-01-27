Letterpress Valentine's cards you'll fall in love with

Give your loved one an illustrated, letterpress treat this Valentine's Day

Love it or loathe it, Valentine's Day is good for one thing - ranges of beautiful card designs. It's the time of year when designers can really go full throttle with cute and quirky characters and adorable puns. One such adorable range is this new series from Hello! Lucky.

Each card is letterpressed and illustrated featuring a whole host of light-hearted messages for your loved one. The bright colours make these instantly stand out from the shelf, with the letterpress aspect giving it that creative edge.

These are just some of the cards they have on offer, with the company also producing a wide range of friendship cards. Hopefully if you're a Valentine's Scrooge, these will raise a smile.

