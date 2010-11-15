Master blending for surreal landscapes

For me, there's something beautiful about the imagery and photography of the 1960s and 1970s, particularly the colours and tones of Kodachrome slides or old sci-fibook illustrations.

I've always collected old slides and taken photographs, and in the past couple of years have managed to incorporate them into my graphics work to create surreal but natural-looking landscapes and scenes.

Using layer blending options, textures and adjustments, you can emulate this vintage look and create photo collages with a different twist. By taking the elements of different photos and layering them together, you can create new worlds.

Click here to download the support files (27.9MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free