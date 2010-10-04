Topics

Master Inner Glow for vector shading

By () Graphic design  

Siggi Odds demonstrates how to create shadows and highlights using Illustrator's Effects.

This image is created using only vectors, gradients and Illustrator's Inner Glow effect.

I initially started using this technique - using only vectors and Illustrator Effects - so I would be able to scale the images to any size. This is very useful when you are making illustrations for something to be used in a broad range of sizes. I have used images made with this technique for everything from web banners to large-scale window decorations.

For some reason, people seem to be afraid of using the Illustrator Effects, but I find it essential when making heavily shaded illustrations to be used in many sizes. Primarily I use the Inner Glow effect to make odd-shaped gradients, which is essential to this style and harder to do otherwise without using Gradient Mesh or taking it into Photoshop. I really enjoy the slick shading the effects make€¦

Click here to download the tutorial for free

