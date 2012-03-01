Meet Mondopad: the only tablet your studio needs?

The InFocus Mondopad is a 55-inch touchscreen tablet with built-in Windows 7 PC - and it's ideal for use in creative studios where collaboratorating with distant clients and colleagues is key.

InFocus said in a press release:

"The Mondopad combines the ability simultaneously to conference easily with friends and colleagues around the world; to create and share files with them, and to share, save and send annotated ideas applied directly to documents via a built-in whiteboard.

"What’s more the Mondopad’s comprehensive A/V connections mean that besides being the world’s most versatile large-format collaboration interface, it will also perform as a Full HD TV with an attached cable box, Blu-ray player or games console; or Internet TV with the appropriate drivers uploaded."

Mondopad pricing and features

The InFocus Mondopad boasts an impressive spec, which includes:

A 55-inch multi-touch display offering 1920 x 1080p Full HD resolution

An integrated high performance Intel Core i5 PC running Windows 7 Pro

Built-in 802.11 dual band 802.11 a/b/g/n WiFi

Microsoft® Office

Powerfuly, easy-to-use video conferencing capabilities

720p HD camera with 4 built-in microphones

Voice-optimised sound bar

The ability to share and view MS Word, PowerPoint and Excel documents, PDFs, and JPG images with the Mondopad from a PC, tablet or smartphone - either locally or remotely

A digital whiteboard with complete set of writing and drawing tools

6x USB ports (4 on bezel 2 on built-in PC); 2x HDMI 1.3 ports; VGA, component video, composite video S-Video ports; 2x RCA stereo audio ports, 1.x 3.5mm stereo mini-jack port; RS232, USB Type-B for touch screen control and 2x RJ45 Ethernet ports.

The InFocus Monopad costs £5,449 ex. VAT and is available from UK distributor Maverick.