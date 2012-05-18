Neosbrand at OFFF Barcelona

Computer Arts: What's Neosbrand all about?

Javier Castro: Neosbrand is a graphic design and communication studio founded by myself and my brother Fidel. We're a multitasks - or multidisciplinary - team who love communication and design. From the beginning, we’ve collaborated with a wide range of agencies, organisations and brands, developing communication campaigns and corporate identities, with the aim of creating emotional bonds between the brands and their potential customers.

CA: What's the main aim of the studio?

JC: We try to develop each project and the same standards, as they are all great brands; without limitations, trying to offer the best of each one of our team.

CA: How would you sum up your style?

JC: We strive on providing each brand with its own personality. We think of ourselves as a versatile studio that's capable of developing projects with many different styles.

Nevertheless, when we create and develop Neosbrand's own projects, not for our customers, they all have something in common: they are colourfull and have basic shapes as our way of expression to connect with people.

CA: Design is a fast-moving industry - how do you stay up-to-date?

JC: By travelling, attending events such as OFFF, being in contact with colleagues in this sector and keeping updated on what they do in other disciplines, and so on.

CA: What would be your 'I've made it' moment?

JC: It hasn't arrived yet. We don't like to think that we've already had our big moment. For us, every project becomes a new challenge and motivates us to think that this will be the one.

CA: What's your favourite Neosbrand project?

JC: Currently Ohbuyshoes. It's a personal project for an invented client, which keeps us very active. We're continually developing creative things to attract potential customers who are getting more and more demanding.

Ohbuyshoes is a community shopping project designed by Neosbrand to give the studio a new platform to experiment, learn and implement new forms of contact with people



CA: If you could collaborate with any other creative/designer/person in the world, who would it be and why?

JC: They would be many, from the classic Milton Glaser from whom we would learn much, for sure, about graphics and branding, but also it would be very interesting to work with agencies such as Sid Lee that develop great creative productions.



CA: What can we expect to see from you in the coming months?

JC: We have already created a new personal projects and another pro from a customer related with fashion. We hope soon we can tell you more about them.



CA: Who are you most looking forward to seeing at OFFF, and why?

JC: We are looking forward to seeing, and meeting, many of the participants, but especially: I Love Dust, Brosmind or Snask



CA: How important is it to come to events like OFFF? What are the benefits for creatives?

JC: Coming to these kind of events are always important, as we said before this is one of the best way to keep fresh, updated, motivated and also it's a good opportunity to share experiences with other professionals. For creatives and designers who participate, it's also a great window where you can showcase your works and where people can meet you or learn more about you.



CA: How are you finding OFFF so far?

JC: Very positive, always come to OFFF is a very nice, to share, view new ideas, ways of working and momentum to continue in the line of work.



CA: What has been you highlight/favourite?

JC: Yesterday, we could only see Folch Studio, as always very good, we would love to see Catalina Estrada and Snask. The best thing is that there is a long weekend, to continue enjoying OFFF and Barcelona



CA:What does Computer Arts mean to you?

JC: Well, as you already know, it's one of the best magazines in this field where you are always being update about design and creativity.



CA: If you could be any animal in the world, what would you be?

JC: Who knows, maybe a bird.



CA: And finally, is there anything else you'd like to say to our readers?

JC: In this fast changing world, brands need more than ever designers and creative people with a special sensitivity that work with passion. We have a great future ahead.