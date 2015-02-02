Is this new stylus the perfect Valentine's gift?

As you'll know if you're a regular reader, we're big fans of FiftyThree's iPad app Paper, which helps you sketch, write and draw and generally get creative, and its associated smart stylus, Pencil.

Now FiftyThree has launched a new, 'Gold' version of Pencil, which will be sold through Amazon and now selected Apple stores, from £49.99. And they're promoting it as a Valentine's Day gift for anyone who loves creativity.

The stylus draws on the popularity of the gold iPhone

As the PR blurb goes, "its warm gold tone accessorises perfectly with Apple’s gold iPad and iPhones, and its brushed and anodised finish is understated, but undeniably eye-catching.

"While designed to feel at home in more formal settings, Pencil Gold’s durable engineering ensures that it will not to lose its lustre over years of use".

It follows the success of an earlier walnut version of the stylus

The new release follows the success of Pencil Walnut (milled from a solid piece of Wisconsin walnut) which sold out within weeks of launch.

Pencil Gold is available for pre-order beginning Friday, January 30th, and starts shipping Tuesday, February 3rd. It retails for £49.99 / $59.95, and you can buy it here.

