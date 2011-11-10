NEXT: the past, present and future of T-shirt graphics

Presented by T-World in association with the aMBUSH Gallery, NEXT showcases the past, present and future of T-shirt design with over 150 designers, artists and labels in attendance and over 1,000 t-shirt designs on show.

Big names attending the NEXT t-shirt exhibition include 123Klan, Alex Trochut, Sixpack France, Mambo and AnyForty -- the only UK brand to go. In keeping with its theme, NEXT will also unveil over 20 t-shirts of the future -- exclusive designs created by leading artists and designers in the industry and housed in customised capsules on-site.

The NEXT T-shirt exhibition is a part of a much wider street art event called the Outpost Project, which is taking place in abandoned factories and other industrial spaces on Cockatoo Island in the middle of Sydney Harbour, Australia.

Over 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the Outpost Project during its run, which started on 4 November and runs to Sunday 11 December.

To find out more check out the video below: