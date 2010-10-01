Personalise your promo materials.

One of the hardest aspects of working freelance is ensuring that you have a steady stream of work coming in.

It's up to you to win those all-important commissions. Emailing a link to your website isn't enough. While this approach might lead to contact from a creative director or art editor, the chances are that said commissioner will be receiving 200 similar emails a day.

You need to stand out and impress them. So here, with the help of UK-based printer Ripe Digital, I'll show you how to get the most out of different paper stocks to really make your promotional mailer stand out from the crowd.

Click here to download the tutorial for free