Personalise your promo materials.

One of the hardest aspects of working freelance is ensuring that you have a steady stream of work coming in.
It's up to you to win those all-important commissions. Emailing a link to your website isn't enough. While this approach might lead to contact from a creative director or art editor, the chances are that said commissioner will be receiving 200 similar emails a day.
You need to stand out and impress them. So here, with the help of UK-based printer Ripe Digital, I'll show you how to get the most out of different paper stocks to really make your promotional mailer stand out from the crowd.