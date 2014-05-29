Revolutionise your design practice with the new Computer Arts

Revolutionise your design practice today with the latest issue (228) of Computer Arts magazine, an innovation special packed with all the industry insight, advice and technique you need to drive your design work forward.

Meet the creative pioneers changing the face of design in this months' Special Report, which explores why innovation matters through the lens of five inspirational projects.

And discover the five hot tech innovations that will revolutionise your design projects - plus expert advice from The Future Laboratory's Peter Firth on how to use this emerging tech more effectively in your work.

The branding revolution

It pays to think differently, argues branding master Michael Johnson in this issue's lead opinion piece. He explores why identity design is looming large in the world of creative innovation - and predicts which sectors will 'get' branding next.

Meanwhile, Laura Jordan-Bambach considers what it means to be a creative polymath and we go behind the scenes on Monument Valley, ustwogames' run-away iOS success that took the creative world by storm with its stunning MC Escher-inspired architecture, Japanese-Style art and minimalist 3D design.

Also inside the Innovation Issue: