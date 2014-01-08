Topics

Sagmeister and Walsh make film packaging a tactile type treat

Sagmeister and Walsh have struck again with this incredibly unusual packaging for their typographic films.

The almost alien-like packaging blows the usual plastic offerings out of the water

New York based design duo Sagmeister & Walsh are known for their inventive approach to creativity. They recently created a series of typography films to accompany their travelling exhibition 'The Happy Show' but it's not the films themselves that have caught our eye.

Here, art director and designer Santiago Carrasquilla, designers Christian Widlic, Esther Li, and Thorbjørn Gudnason have collaborated with Sagmeister & Walsh to produce some futuristic and almost alien-like packaging to accompany the films.

The font used is Sagmeister's handwritten creation, whilst each box contains an earthenware USB drive (specific to each film), a Blu-ray disc and a certificate of authenticity. This packaging has certainly blown the usual plastic covers out of the water.

