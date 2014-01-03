The secrets behind new tablet's scalable icons

Design agency Someone was brought in to work on the branding and design work for the Hudl, a new tablet launched by UK-based shopping giant Tesco. As well as advertising, UI, brand communications and point of sale, this also covered the wider Hudl world - encompassing accessories and other ways to personalise Tesco's device.

"We decided the shooting star from the Hudl logo would serve as an elegant link between the two," says Randall

"Using Android's existing assets as a starting block," says design director Karl Randall, "we redrew each icon, aiming for functional delicacy: make the keylines too thin and they would disappear altogether at smaller sizes, while bulky strokes and blocky areas of colour would not make for elegant illustrations.

"Following constructive rounds of client feedback, screen and size testing, we came up with a set of working outlines," he continues. "We then began incorporating the 'brand world', based on a solar system metaphor, into our designs. We decided the shooting star from the Hudl logo would serve as an elegant link between the two."

"Our final collection features 17 distinct icons that - we hope - seamlessly incorporate both the elegance of Hudl's brand language and the more functional language required for legibility and clarity at mid-sizes."

For an overview of how Someone created the branding for the Hudl tablet as a whole, read this article.

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 221.

Liked this? Read these!