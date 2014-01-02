Sumptuously designed foodie book is a real winner

The book showcases a winning combination of design and healthy eating

The new year always sees a flurry of healthy cook books and fitness DVDs hit the shelves, with many of us hoping to improve our well-being in the next 12 months. In that flurry, it can be hard to spot one that will inspire you to stick to your guns - this cook book is a book for life, not just for January.

The book, Winning Food, is written by Olympic athlete Ingvill Måkestad Bovim, and Oslo-based creative agency Heydays put together this beautiful design that includes gorgeous photography and impeccable fonts.

"Winning Food is a book about healthy food and winning people," explains the agency. "We reflected her personal and playful approach by broad use of colour and a set of hand-drawn illustrations."

See more work from Heydays over on their website.

Liked this? Read this!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you come across an inspiring book design? Let us know in the comments box below!