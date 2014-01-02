Topics

Sumptuously designed foodie book is a real winner

Typography  

Written by an Olympic athlete, this gorgeous book will inspire you to stick to your New Year's resolutions.

winning food book design

The book showcases a winning combination of design and healthy eating

The new year always sees a flurry of healthy cook books and fitness DVDs hit the shelves, with many of us hoping to improve our well-being in the next 12 months. In that flurry, it can be hard to spot one that will inspire you to stick to your guns - this cook book is a book for life, not just for January.

The book, Winning Food, is written by Olympic athlete Ingvill Måkestad Bovim, and Oslo-based creative agency Heydays put together this beautiful design that includes gorgeous photography and impeccable fonts.

"Winning Food is a book about healthy food and winning people," explains the agency. "We reflected her personal and playful approach by broad use of colour and a set of hand-drawn illustrations."

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

winning food book design

See more work from Heydays over on their website.

