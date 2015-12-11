These digital Harry Potter covers are spellbinding

Potterheads are sure to love these amazing digital covers

We all know that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but these stunning images for the first ever worldwide digital release of the Harry Potter series are sure to encourage readers old and new to download the books.

Created by graphic designer Olly Moss, these designs are the lastest in a series of magical covers for the wizarding books. Thanks to a clever use of negative space, these illustrations also have subtle images that become clear once you're familiar with the stories.

Despite having created the full series of seven covers for Pottermore, Moss hints that this was only part one of the project. What could part two hold in store, a cover for Quidditch Through The Ages, perhaps? For now though, we're happy to enjoy the spellbinding covers which you can see below.

Hedwig's jagged tree looks just like forked lightning...

We love how this design snakes across the page

The purple palette echoes the original cover's colourscheme

Olly Moss also creates amazing movie posters

These covers were commissioned by Pottermore

Creating the covers was a treat for Potter fan Olly

Olly hints that more Harry Potter artwork is on the way...

