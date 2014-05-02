Trace the history of graphic design with this fabulous print

If you've ever wished you could have a handy guide to the major styles of graphic design, this new print from Pop Chart Lab may be right up your street. From American Victorian through to flat design and data visulization, this hand-illustrated diagram documents the progression of graphic design from the Victorian era through to the present day.

It sounds like a bit of a tall order for a single poster, but the results are a delight. Through rigorous research the Pop Chart Lab has managed to put together 63 major styles of graphic design, organise them into movements, such as Art Nouveau, Postmodern and Digital, and then summarise each style as a single distinctive image.

Pop Chart Lab describes it as "a paean to patterns of composition, and an amazing contextual tool for design-lovers," and it's hard to disagree. You can take a closer look at it on the Pop Chart Lab site, where you can also order your own copy of the print.

Printed on 100lb archival recycled stock with vegetable-based inks on an offset litho press, each signed and numbered 18x24in print can be yours for $29, with extra finishing options available. The prints are due to start shipping on 7 May.