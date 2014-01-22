Wear your favourite font on your face

If you're a typographer or simply a fan of fonts, you'll no doubt have a favourite typeface or two. But aside from T-shirts there's never really been a way to show the word your passion for typography - until now.

Japanese company TYPE love typography so much that they've decided to incorporate two of the world's favourite fonts into their latest product design. The two lines of spectacles take inspiration from Helvetica and Garamond, in three different weights.

The glasses represent the light, regular and bold of the fonts

Each line has three versions of the spectacles - light, regular, and bold - that dictates the thickness of the frames. If you're impressed, you'll be pleased to know you'll be able to purchase the glasses from January 30 for ¥24,150 (about $231/£140).

