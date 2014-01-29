Wearable book lets you experience characters' emotions

When reading a book, you can only imagine the emotions of your favourite character but what if you could actually 'feel' their pain and happiness? This new augmented, wearable book is an entirely new way to read, using clever techniques to do just that.

Created by researchers from the MIT's media lab, the Sensory Fiction book uses a combination of networked sensors and actuators, providing a new way to convey plot, mood, and emotion while still allowing space for the reader’s imagination.

Wearing a vest, it will tighten around the reader's chest if the character is afraid or create vibration patterns to increase heart rate if the character is feeling excited. If the protagonist is feeling upset or depressed, ambient lighting is produced to reflect the mood. Would you give it a go?

[via Design Taxi]

