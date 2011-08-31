Welcome to our new site!

Yes! We finally have a brand new site to show you! It's taken a while, and there's been a fair bit of last-minute hitting of things with hammers behind the scenes, but here it is.



For those of you who fear change, don't worry: we still have a sizeable collection of features, interviews and, of course, tutorials from the last few years of Computer Arts magazine. With plenty more to follow, naturally. And now we have the proper search function that you've all been asking about for ages.



We also have an improved blog section, maintained by the whole Computer Arts editorial team. We'll be keeping an eye out for exciting things and featuring them right there. Got something that you think we ought to mention? Drop us a line!



Want to add your opinion to one of our articles? Now you can; just register an account with us and you can comment away.



Best of all, if you're a subscriber you now have access to Premium section, full of PDF back issues of Computer Arts going back to the beginning of 2010. Simply add your subscriber number to your profile and you can immediately help yourself to nearly two years' worth of PDF delight.



What's that? You're not a subscriber? You're in luck; we've made it easy for you to get a bargain subscription. Or if you'd rather buy a single issue, or perhaps one of our special editions or even an app or an ebook, you can do it all here.



But hey! Enough of our yakking! Enjoy the new site and let us know what you think!