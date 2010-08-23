Work Brighter And Faster With Live Paint

When I started creating my drawings, I would draw every shape on the screen with the Pen tool.

This was the cleanest way I knew how to create my images. I soon found the Live Paint tool, however, which helped me to fill outline shapes with colour very easily. The Live Paint tool enables artists to colour without worrying about objects being in front of or behind each other, making it simple to transform a line drawing into a clean, vibrant, print-ready file.

In this tutorial I will go through my complete process of adding colour to your work via the highly underrated Live Paint tool. Welcome to one of the fastest, cleanest ways of making big, bold, bright illustrations.

Click here to download the tutorial for free