You won't believe this tea set is made from paper

The intricate folds make this paper tea set incredibly impressive

Crafting exciting new products for everyday use needs plenty of creativity and a unique approach. Bringing a breath of fresh air into the crockery market is Hungarian based designer Edina Andrási who has used her love of paper art to produce a paper tea set.

"In my experience I have found the most success in discovering unexpected forms, which evolve from the characteristics of the material. In the case of my form making, I reach this result by folding paper forms," Andrási explains.

If you'd like to actually drink tea from the set then you'll be pleased to know that... crafts the final objects in porcelain. "After I have the required shape, I cast the paper forms and make the plaster moulds. The final objects are made from porcelain fired at 1300 degrees C," she concludes.

Have you seen an inspiring example of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!