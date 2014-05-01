You'll be transfixed by this stunning paper art

Eiko Ojala is an unfathomable talent in the paper art world

When it comes to paper art, it's the little things that make all the difference; the intricate patterns, the tiny, talented cuts and the specific colours chosen for each inch. Estonian designer Eiko Ojala is an unfathomable talent when it comes to the method, as these recent editorial pieces show.

Adhering to almost any brief, Ojala's style is as iconic as it is impressive. Using simple colour palettes, stylish silhouettes and gorgeous, intricate patterns, this series would certainly stop you in your tracks when turning the pages of your favourite magazines.

Working with portraits, typography and landscapes, Ojala is a true talent in the paper art industry. With a style as recognisable as his, you'll no doubt be seeing more of his work in the coming months.

Head to the Eiko Ojala website to see more incredible work.

