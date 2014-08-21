13 cartoon characters reborn in startlingly weird selfies

Laura Jenkinson makes cartoons comes to life with these creative selfies

If you thought the trend for creative selfies was on the wane, you couldn't be more wrong. It's only accelerating - and here's the most inventive take on the artform we've seen to date.

London make-up artist Laura Jenkinson has taken iconic characters from some of her favourite cartoons and used her artistic talents to mould them around her mouth.

If you'd like to recreate characters from your favourite modern cartoons and 3D movies in the same way – and who wouldn't? – Jenkinson will soon be releasing time-lapse videos that show how she does it. We'll let you know as soon as they're live!

Which character would you like Jenkinson to recreate? Let us know in the comments box below!