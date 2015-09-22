England's cultural history in 60 seconds

If you're not already an Anglophile, this new video could make you one in just 60 seconds flat.

Celebrating centuries of English creativity, it features everyone from the Bronte sisters to Banksy, the artist behind Dismaland, with appearances from the likes of Benedict Cumberpatch and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner along the way.

The film which was developed by Arts Council England, the national development agency for the arts, to celebrate how art and culture has helped to shape communities, broadened horizons and enrich people’s lives. Museums, galleries, music, dance and theatre are also featured for their role in positively influencing society for generations.

Liked this? Try these...