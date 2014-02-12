These pictures preview a radical new look for Twitter

In this image posted on Mashable - www.mashable.com/2014/02/11/twitter-redesign-facebook-google/ - the timeline has been changed from purely vertical to more spaced out

Nobody likes a redesign of their favourite website - the layouts are unfamiliar and you can never find the thing you're looking for. We do however, eventually get used to them. And as far as Twitter goes, it looks like we're in for another turn of the cycle.

According to Matt Petronizio on Mashable, who took screenshots of these images from his account, Twitter is currently rolling out a new look - and it looks like it's been heavily influenced by Facebook, Pinterest and Google+.

You probably won't be able to see the new design on your own page yet - Twitter's testing system involves them trying out their new designs on a random handful of users, one of whom was Petronzio. But it seems like we'll soon be seeing larger photos and content that's more spaced out - using font sizes to depict various kinds of tweets. The header image area here is much wider and the profile pic overlap is incredibly Facebook-esque.

The photo size has been upped to 1500x500 pixels in the new design

Whether this new look will go full throttle on Twitter's user remains to be seen - the company has yet to comment. But would you prefer this interface to the one you have today?

