Wooden bench is a trompe l’oeil treat

Upholstered or carved? Another sleek design from the team at Rüskasa

There are some seriously brain-scrambling examples of trompe l'oeil out there - whether it's paintings, sculptures, furniture design or street art, here at Creative Bloq, we're always impressed with the craft and ideas that go into creating a brilliant and often confusing design.

Here, Taiwanese company Rüskasa have continued to showcase their sleek approach to modern furniture design with this wooden bench. Built by hand using labour-intensive techniques, the RU-ST007 bench features a trompe l'oeil effect on the seat looking as if it's upholstered when it's actually carved to just look like that.

Their use of maple, beech, and walnut in their designs enable the craftsmanship to really speak for itself. Producing timeless, modern furniture, Rüskasa have struck gold with this offering.

[via Design Milk]

What do you think of this wooden bench? Have you seen more examples of trompe l’oeil furniture? Let us know in the box below!