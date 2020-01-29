Apple AirPods drop to cheapest price we've seen this year

While Apple AirPods are arguably some of the coolest headphones on the planet, they are not cheap. So when a good deal comes around you don’t want to waste any time getting your hands on them. And you're in luck, because today's a good day to bag an AirPods deal.

In the US, Best Buy has knocked off an impressive $31 on AirPods with the standard charging case, meaning you can get them for just $128.99. And it is throwing in free Apple Music for 4 months (for new subscribers only). If you fancy going completely wire-free, then Best Buy has shaved $30 off AirPods with the wireless charging case, reducing the latest model to a hard-to-beat $169.99. But hurry as these offers are part of Best Buy's Flash Sale, which ends at midnight tonight (CT time) – see all the Best Buy offers here.

If you're outside the US, there are still some great AirPods deals. In the UK, you can now get AirPods with the standard charging case for just £129 and the wireless option for £159 at Amazon – that's £30 and £40 off, respectively. Even better, get approved for an Amazon Platinum Mastercard and you could get another £20 off both models.

We don't need to tell you discounts on Apple AirPods are rare, so if you want to get hold of these top Apple accessories, you need to snap these deals up now. If you fancy some more good-looking Apple accessories make sure you check out our best iPad accessories for 2020 post too. Alternatively, see our best running headphones buying guide.

Unmissable Apple AirPods deals (US)

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: Was $159.99 now $128.99 at Best Buy

Save $31: Get Apple's latest model AirPods at Best Buy today. These super-hot headphones come with the standard charging case at the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: Was $199.00 Now $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: Get your hands on the hottest headphones on the planet from Best Buy before they sell out. This hard to beat offer will be gone soon, so get moving.



View Deal

Unmissable Apple AirPods deals (UK)

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: Was £159 Now £129 at Amazon

Save £30: When it comes to Apple AirPods deals, this is a brilliant and rare find. So get moving on it, these bad boys will fly off the shelves.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: Was £199 Now £159 at Amazon

Save £40: Pair faster with your favourite devices and wirelessly charge your headphones to get around 20 hours of battery life with this hard-to-beat deal.

View Deal

Not in the UK or US? Here are the best Apple AirPods prices in your area:

Read more: