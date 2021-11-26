Like Lego? Build yourself a Porsche for peanuts in killer Black Friday deal

Call us kids, but we don't think there are many Christmas gifts more exciting than a new Lego set, and when there's a solid saving of 20% to boot, we get excited. Right now the 1580-piece Porsche Lego set is down from $149.99 to just $119.99 over at Amazon. We've also found some UK Lego deals that should rev you up, too.

A combination of realistic design details and fun construction challenges make these ideal Christmas gifts, whether you're a petrolhead or a Lego collector... or you can just pretend it's for your children. We won't judge.

Want some other great Lego deal ideas? Check out our page of the best Black Friday Lego deals, or go straight to our sum up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 bargains.

The best Lego vehicle Black Friday deals: US

Lego Technic Porsche: $149.99 Lego Technic Porsche: $149.99 $119.99 on Amazon

Save $30: This 1580 piece Lego set is perfect for the petrolhead in your life. This set doesn't just have frustration-free packaging, it also has 20% off, so snap it up quick because we don't expect stocks to last long.



Lego McLaren Senna car: $49.99 Lego McLaren Senna car: $49.99 $39.99 at Target

Save $10.00: Looking to spend a little less money, but still set on a car set? This Lego racing car is a perfect gift for car enthusiasts and Lego fans alike. 20% off is a deal for hours of fun with this Lego set.



The best Lego vehicle Black Friday deals: UK

LEGO Ducati motorbike: £54.99 LEGO Ducati motorbike: £54.99 £43.69 at Amazon

Save £11.30: Like bikes? This Lego Technic motorbike set features great attention to detail, making it an ideal collectable for motorbike fans and Lego collectors. With 39% off it's an absolute steal.



LEGO Technic Ferrari race car: £170 LEGO Technic Ferrari race car: £170 £113 at Argos

Save £57: The spirit of Ferrari's winning 488 GTE race car is captured in the subtle design details of this fantastic Lego Technic set. With a saving of £57, it's an unmissable deal.



If you're on the lookout for even more Lego deals across all their ranges then check out our round-up of the best Black Friday Lego deals in 2021. You can also see a selection of the best Lego Technic deals in your area below:

