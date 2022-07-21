Get the best iPad mini 6 prices in July 2022

Right now we're seeing some pretty low iPad mini 6 prices, even though the latest iPad is barely a year old. That's mainly thanks to retail events, such as Amazon Prime Day, and the Christmas sales, that have knocked down the price a bit. But even in the 'lull' times, we're seeing decent discounts on the diminutive tablet. 

The iPad mini 6, released in 2021, has proved to be a very popular iPad option, bringing decent power to the smallest iPad model. Ideal for smaller hands, or simply if portability is most important for you, the 6th Gen iPad mini is particularly good for digital artists that want a great digital sketchbook with them whenever. 

But what is a great iPad mini 6 price? Well, it went on same in 2021 for $499/£449, which already is pretty great when you consider what you get – check out our hands on iPad mini 6 review for more on that. But we can tell you that the very best iPad mini 6 price that we've seen was $399.99 over at Amazon. See anything around that price on this page, and we advise you snap it up. 

The best iPad mini prices available right now

An out-stretched hand holds a new iPad mini 6 Gen.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Mini (6 Gen, 2021)

The best iPad for supreme portability plus power.

Stylus support: Apple Pencil 2 | Screen size: 8.3 inch | Resolution: 1488 x 2266 pixels | Weight: 293-297g | Dimensions: 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm | OS: iPadOS 15 | CPU: A15 Bionic | Storage: 64/256GB | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 12MP

Very portable
Beautiful screen
Great battery life
More powerful than you'd expect
Nothing at this price

The most recent iPad mini boasts the powerful A15 Bionic chip and has Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, which means it's ideal for digital artists on the move. Add to that its pocket-sized portability, USB-C port connectivity, and you've got a super versatile Apple tablet. 

Price-wise, it retails at just under $500/£500, which we think is well priced. But you're not here to pay retail, and here we will be pulling in all the current live iPad mini 6 deals around. We've already seen some decent deals on the device, with Amazon US cutting the iPad mini 6price to just $399, but we don't think that price lasted for long. 

