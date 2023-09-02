Oh my! The MacBook Air M1 price has plummeted again for Labor Day

It's no secret the MacBook Air M1 remains one of our top picks for a laptop. We simply consider this model to be the best value for the specs – and this Labor Day deal has made it even cheaper – bringing it down to a record-low of $749.99 on Amazon. This is 25% off the RRP, and a whole $50 less than we've ever seen it sell for.

Despite it being released in 2020, we consistently recommend the M1 Air for 'most people'. By that, we mean users who need power (the M1 chip remains zippy enough for the majority of day to day tasks, and many creative workloads) but don't have a heavy pro-level workflow. For that we'd recommend the MacBook Air M2, or even one of the MacBook Pro M2 models. It's also a brilliant option for students going back to school.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 13-inch

Was: $999

Now: $749.99 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 model is the most affordable MacBook available and, despite its age, still has more than enough power for most people and for many creatives (it's perfect for students, too). It's great for content creators, the lighter end of Photoshop and can handle many parts of a creative taskload. Key features: The M1 chip replaced the Intel-based processor in previous Air models, and enables it to compete on par with the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020). It boasts an impressively fast boot-up speed, generous SSD storage, and a 400-nit LED-backlit display with great resolution that benefits from Apple's True Tone technology. Price history: The MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) retails on average at around $900 these days, but the previous low was $799.99. This deal saves you a whole $50 on that. Price comparison: BestBuy: $749.99 |B&H: $849 Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) a gleaming 5-star review when we tested it last year, with only minor faults such as the lack of ports and a similar design to previous gen models. On the plus side, we found it to be excellent value for money with amazing battery life and great performance overall.



TechRadar 4 and a half stars | Tom's Guide 4 and a half stars



Fancy something newer? See the best MacBook Air M2 prices around right now. Or see the deals we've found for you below.