These Prime Day 2 drawing tablet deals are so good I'm genuinely tempted

Prime Day 2 is here! Usually you need to wait until Back Friday for good drawing tablet offers, but Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event has surprised me; there are major price drops on the biggest brands including Wacom, XP-Pen and Huion.

Below I pick the best deals I've found on entry-level drawing tablets as well as pen displays from some of the best brands. For example, there's almost 40% off a Wacom One Pen Display (13-inch), it was £359.99 now £219.99. A equivalent deal in the US is 30% off the Huion Kamvas Pro 16, which was $429.99 and is now $299.99.

If you're unsure which drawing tablet is for you, then read our guide to the best drawing tablets available now. Generally there are three kinds, drawing tablets, pen displays (that still connect to a laptop, smartphone or desktop) and computer displays that can run software. Not included below are iPads, that can replace a drawing tablet, visit our our Apple Prime Day Deals live blog for the latest savings on these tablets.

• Huion Kamvas Pro 13: Was $319 now $224.25 at Amazon

• Huion Kamvas Pro 16: Was $419 now $279 at Amazon

• Huion Inspiroy H950P: Was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

• XP-Pen Artist 24 Pro: Was $899.99 now $674.99 at XP-Pen

• XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro: Was $369.99 now $295.99 at XP-Pen

• XP-Pen Star G430S Game Play: Was $29.99 now $17.99 at XP-Pen

• Xencelabs Medium Bundle: Was $359.99 now $287.99 at Amazon

• Wacom One 13: Was £ 359.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

• Wacom One by Wacom Medium: Was £49.99 now 33.99 at Amazon

• Wacom One + Kaweco AL SPORT Connect pen bundle: Was £319.90 now £224.89 at Wacom

• Wacom Bamboo Slate large A4: Was £124.99 now £99.90 at Wacom

• XP-Pen XP-Pen Star06: Was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

• XP-PEN Deco Fun L: Was £49.99 now £32.49 at Amazon

• XP-PEN Artist Pro 13.3: Was £299.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

• XP-Pen Artist Pro 15.6: Was £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon

• Huion Kamvas 24: Was £799 now £471.41 at Amazon

• Huion HS610: Was £62.99 now £44.79 at Amazon

Top Deals US

Xencelabs Medium Bundle: $359.99 now $287.99 at Amazon

Save: $72 I love this tablet and bundle, it's a true competitor to Wacom in terms of quality and performance. The bundle comes with two stylus, cables and Short Cut keypad and carry case - everything you need in one bundle. This a US-only deal, so snap it up!

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $419 now $279 at Amazon

Save: $140 The Huion brand is good for the price and the Kamvas Pro range is an excellent pen display series. With 33% off this is a really good deal on a nice tablet.

XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro: $369.99 now $295.99 at XP-Pen

Save: $74.09 XP-Pen has its own sales event happening with good savings of its more popular tablets and pen displays. This 15.6-inch Pro display is one of the best, and it's got a decent amount off. If you're looking for a good medium-sized pen display, this is recommended.

Huion Inspiroy H950P: $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save: $30 Looking for an affordable drawing tablet that will last? Then the Huion Inspiroy H950P has always impressed us; it's now got 43% off at Amazon and is worth the money.

Top Deals UK

Wacom One 13: £359.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

Save: £140 With 39% price drop this Wacom pen display is a bargain. The One series is Wacom's entry-level pen display brand but it doesn't skimp on quality. One of the best pen displays for a lot less.

Wacom One + Kaweco AL SPORT Connect pen bundle: £319.90 now £224.89 at Wacom

Save: £95 The UK Wacom store has some eye-catching deals, but it's this bundle in partnership with Kaweco AL SPORT for its unique ink pen designed stylus that I love. With £95 off it's an enticing deal for comic artists.

XP-PEN Deco Fun L: £49.99 now £32.49 at Amazon

Save: £17.50 The XP-Pen Deco Fun is one of the best basic drawing tablets around, and comes in a number of fun colours (hence the name). With 35% off this is a good deal for anyone who want's a reliable entry-level drawing tablet.

XP-Pen Artist Pro 15.6: £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon

Save: £70 If you want a good pen display without paying too much then XP-Pen have some of the best, this is the 15.6-inch model designed for pro artists and comes with a reliable and sensitive stylus. With 20% off it's a good offer on a popular tablet.

Huion Kamvas 24: £799 now £471.41 at Amazon

Save: £137.81 There's a massive 41% off one of the largest and most popular pen displays around at the moment; the Kamvas 24 from Huion is a quality large pen display. With a £327.59 saving its enticing, if you want a large display (more suited to professional work).

FAQS

Do drawing tablets work with all computers? These days you can connect a drawing tablet to most computers, including Macs, PCs and Chromebooks. Many also enable you to connect a smartphone, including Apple and Android mobiles. What you really need to check is does the tablet come with all the right cables or do you need to buy an adapter (most support USB-C to USB-C or USB-A) and does the tablet support the app or software you're using, the main apps are usually supported. Wacom, for example, comes with free versions of leading art software.

Graphics tablets vs Pen displays: what's the difference? If you've been around computers for a long time, this is what you probably think of instinctively at the mention of a drawing tablet: a plain surface that you draw on with a stylus, with your work displayed on a separate computer monitor. Graphics tablets remain the most affordable drawing tablet category. Their main disadvantage is the sense of ‘disconnect’ between the drawing surface and the screen, although most people get used to this quickly. Pen displays consists of a flat-screen monitor with a pressure-sensitive surface that you draw on with a stylus. They don't have the sense of disconnect that you might get with graphics tablets, and they're more portable; however they cost more. Furthermore, you get a lot of cables between the display and computer (see the best computers for graphic design), and the display surfaces don’t offer the ‘bite’ that graphics tablets do.