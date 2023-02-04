Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, Pro and Pro 360 and get an upgrade!

On this page you will not only be able to pre-order the brand new Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, Pro and Pro 360 (in order of price and specs), but also save money doing so. That's right – even before the new generation of Samsung laptops are officially on sale, we've found some Galaxy Book3 deals.

And they're coming straight from Samsung itself. Right now, if you pre-order the Galaxy Book3 360 you will get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB, for $1,199/£1,099 (opens in new tab).

If you go for the Galaxy Book3 Pro, you'll be able to get the 512GB for the price of the 256GB for a total of $1,449/£1,349 (opens in new tab).

You'll also be able to get the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the Ultra, but not right now. Right now, the two laptops above are the only ones that you can buy from Samsung. For further details on the current models and their specs, read on. And if you're interested in finding out about the most powerful laptops, or you're a crafter with an ehye on the best laptops for Cricut, we've got you covered.

The best Galaxy Book3 prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book3 The newest Samsung 2-in-1 laptop for creatives. CPU: | GPU: | RAM: | Storage: | Display: 14.4-inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touch Visit Site (opens in new tab) 2-in-1 ideal for digital artists Powerful laptop specs for all models Pre-order deals Beautiful design No leap from previous iteration

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 range was announced in 1 February, and it's already causing a stir with its pre-order deals. The laptops will be on sale in mid-Feb, but if you want to claim yours now, Samsung is offering a storage upgrade for no extra cost, which is pretty sweet.

There are currently two of the laptops that are enjoying this upgrade – the standard Galaxy Book3 360 and the Book3 Pro. The Pro 360 and the Ultra are not currently coming with an upgrade (in fact you can't currently pre-order them).

But what will this cost you? The starting Galaxy Book3 360 will be $1,199/£1,099, and that'll get you 512GB for the price of 256GB, saving you $100/£100. You'll also get Windows 11 Home and 8GB RAM, a 13.3-inch display and an Intel Core i5 with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

For the Galaxy Book3 Pro, you can also get 512GB storage for the price of 256GB, for $1,449/£1,349. This is for the 8GB RAM, 14-inch display with the same core and graphics as the 360.

