The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus prices in June 2022

This page is all about providing you with the lowest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices, and the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus deals. We're bringing you the two Samsung Galaxy Tabs together here, as ultimately they're both awesome in similar ways, and the obvious differences being the Plus is bigger, with an OLED display. We detail all the specs below, but suffice to say that we rank the S7 series (along with the latest S8) as some of the best Android tablets out there right now, and worthy iPad Pro competition.

If you go for the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (or S7+), the price starts at $849.99/£799 and that gets you a decent 6GB of RAM and 128GB for the Wi-Fi model (you can get 5G-ready models, but the price goes up quick).

For the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, you're looking at $649.99/£619 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. So what's the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices? Well, we're currently seeing as much as $100 taken off the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and the record lowest we've seen is down from $729.99 to just $449.99 – though this lasted about as long as it took to refresh our browser page!

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is the smaller of the two S7s here, but still packs a punch. It's thin and light, with thin bezels and a sleek overall look, and has a stunning 13-hour battery life. The Book Cover Keyboard is an extra $199 (just sell it together, guys!), but speeding through tabs with the S7's Snapdragon 865+, we love using this tab as a tablet only.

Price-wise, due to the release of the S8, and since the S7 first came out in 2020, you can find some decent deals on this model. The lowest we ever say over on Amazon was $499.99, but that lasted a hot minute, so a more realistic price point would be what we're seeing recently – around $100 off the asking price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the 12.4-inch display version of the S7. It shares the same snappy Snapdragon Qualcomm 865+ CPU, thin bezel and crisp design, so really it's this beautiful OLED screen that you're paying a little bit more for (iPad Pros only have LCD screens, don't ya know!) At launch, we rated this as the best Samsung Android tablet out there, and though that title may have moved on to S8 Ultra, we still rate it, not least because of the decent deals you can find on it.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus price that we've ever seen was $749, a decent dip on the retail price of $849. We're sure there will be decent deals come Prime Day (July?) and the 4th July Sale, but if you can't wait until then, above are the best deals right now.

