Instagram photos and videos are now embeddable

You may be surprised you couldn't do this before, but... you can now embed Instagram photos and videos into your blog and website.

First you need to visit the Instagram photo or video page on your desktop web browser. You’ll see a new 'share' button on the right-hand side (the third one down, just under the comments button).

A new 'share' button can be accessed via your desktop browser

Clicking the button will give you an embed code which you can copy and paste it into your website.

You generate an embed code to paste into your blog or website

You can embed both your own images and videos and those of others, unless the owner has chosen to make them private. The embedded photo or video appears with the Instagram username, while clicking on the Instagram logo takes users to the relevant page on Instagram.com.

There's no way as yet of generating the embed code via your smartphone, though.

Only photos that have been made public can be embedded

The new feature is the latest stage in Instagram's fightback against Vine, which began with the launch of Instagram Video two weeks ago.

We're expecting many more updates to both services as they fight it out, and we'll let you know about them as soon as their released...

What other features would you like to see added to Instagram? Share your views in the comments below!