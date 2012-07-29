AROUND THE BLOQ: Free fonts, typography tutorials and much, much more!

Got a spare five minutes? Get stuck into this awesome little game that tests your brand knowledge as well as your colour perception. You may be surprised at your memory and the results!

Typography is essential when it comes to graphic design. Here are 30 of the best free fonts from around the web for you to enjoy today!

Keith Butters, chief experience officer and co-founder of The Barbarian Group, examines the future for professional creative coding and comes up with five things to move it forward.

As the nude portrait announcing their exciting new partnership attests, Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh would do anything for design. Here they reveal what the news means for their iconic New York studio.

3D artist Stuart Dearnaley explains how to created raindrops and ripples to add action, drama and beauty to any water scenes.

On the web, Gary Marshall reckons, great designs are compromised by not-so-great kit. At least, they were...

Want to create eye-popping headline typography without using 3D software or plugins? Designer Radim Malinic, whose clients include Cadbury and Goldman Sachs, explains how in this simple tutorial.