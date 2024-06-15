macOS Sequoia wallpaper is a nostalgic treat for Apple fans

Animations pay tribute to the designer of the original Mac icons.

Screenshot of masOS Sequoia wallpaper
(Image credit: Basic Apple Guy via X)

As expected, macOS Sequoia was announced at Apple's WWDC 2024 this week. Nut more than the UI updates, iPhone mirroring and new productivity and video conferencing tools, one of the things that's most attracted the attention of the fans is the animated macOS Sequoia screensaver and wallpaper.

Several developers with access to the new Mac operating system in beta have shared images of the designs, which pay tribute to Susan Kare's original Mac icons from the 1980s. Named simply Macintosh, the wallpaper shows dynamic randomised versions of the designs filling the screen, including the Happy Mac boot-up icon and the dreaded Bomb icon that would appear when the system crashed.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

