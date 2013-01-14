Design Museum announces the Designs of the Year

Now in its sixth year, London's Design Museum announced the nominations for the annual Designs of the Year awards. They include the best designs from around the world in the last 12 months across seven categories which are divided into architecture, digital, fashion, furniture, graphics, product, and transport.

Designs of the Year exhibition

Selected by a panel of distinguished nominators, the awards compile the most original and exciting designs, prototypes and designers in the world today and bring them together in a Design Museum exhibition from 20 March to 7 July 2013.

The Design Museum is keen to include and celebrate almost every design discipline with over 90 nominations included. Designer Zaha Hadid has scored big with two nominations this year for her work on the Galaxy Soho building in Beijing and the Liquid Glacial Table.

Watch this! Non-stick ketchup bottle nomination:

It's not just new designers receiving recognition; 40 years after his death, architect Louis Kahn has won a nomination for New York’s Four Freedoms Park which was finally completed at the end of 2012. And it's been a tough year for mobile designs for this year's awards, with Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 claiming the only nomination.

Carrying the torch

The exhibition featuring all the nominations will open on 20 March 2013 with the winners from each category and one overall winner to be announced in April. Last year the prestigious award was won by design studio BarberOsgerby for the London 2012 Olympic Torch.

To read the full list of nominations or to purchase tickets for the exhibition, head to the Design Museum's official website.

Is your favourite design/designer included in the nominations? Who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments box below!