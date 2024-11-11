The hidden meaning in HBO's The Penguin logo may be a happy accident...

HBO's The Penguin, a spin off from The Batman (2022), has received generally favourable reviews since it was released back in September. But people are just noticing what appears to be a clever detail in the logo design.
The negative space in the 'G' in The Penguin title font appears to reference the series' protagonist, and perhaps even the actor behind the prosthetics. It seems that may be a happy accident, but one that the makers of the series have decided to exploit (see our pick of the best TV logos for more inspiration).
As noticed on Reddit, The 'G' in the typography design for The Penguin appears to feature the shape of a beak in the negative space – a neat reference to the title character. And some people think that more than just referencing Oz Cobb's moniker, the design also references his physical profile.
It seems that little Easter Egg may have been a happy coincidence. Like The Batman logo before it, The Penguin logo appears to be based on the typeface PL Fiorello Condensed, which has similar angles on some other letters. But it seems makers of the series also noticed and made clever use of the connection, overlaying the font on actor Colin Farrell's profile in one episode.
