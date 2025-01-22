This artists alphabet is the most beautiful thing you’ll see all day

The Artphabet explores the diversity of modern art.

CESS Artphabet project
(Image credit: CESS)

Think you know your contemporary artists? This project might just put your skills to the test. Celebrating the intersection of art and typography, The Artphabet is a stunning typographic project that pays homage to some of the greatest modern and contemporary artists from across the decades.

While there are countless types of typography, this intricate project demonstrates the diversity of the craft, with each letter boasting its own character and story. From Basquiat to Frida Kahlo, the project is a playful and dynamic tribute to the greats, demonstrating how culturally influential contemporary art has become.

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

