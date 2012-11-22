Letterpress business card that becomes a chair

What you see here is a neat letterpress business card and mailer for furniture shop Bentply in Marylebone, London that can be made into a mini bent plywood chair.
The ingenious card is designed by art director, writer, and designer Richard C Evans and produced by Elegante Press in Lithuania. Just follow the instructions and the kiss-cut card can be folded into a miniature of the iconic 1934 plywood armchair designed by Gerald Summers.
To ensure that the card was strong yet flexible enough to be bent into a chair-shape, Elegante bought special recycled paper and triplexed it together to achieve strength while ensuring it won't be damaged while folding.
Like this? Read these:
- 20 inspirational examples of furniture design
- Packaging design: 30 inspirational examples
- The ultimate guide to logo design: 25 expert tips - click here