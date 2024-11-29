Call me Sherlock, I think I’ve decoded the new cryptic Spotify wrapped logos
I know BRAT branding when I see it.
'Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped, that special time of year when I reflect on how I've only listened to one album for the entirety of 2025. To mark the occasion (Spotify Wrapped, not my embarrassingly cloistered music taste), the streaming service has released a series of cryptic new logos inspired by some of this year's top artists, and not to brag, I'm fairly certain I've decoded them all.
While Spotify already has one of the best logos, these album-inspired design remixes show just how diverse album art can be. From serpent symbolism to cowboy couture, these crafty new logos are the perfect way to test your design knowledge and celebrate another year of musical excellence.
The logos were revealed in a slick social post teasing the upcoming Spotify Wrapped. If you're a pop girly such as myself, you'll likely recognise the first two logos as a reference to our reigning queens Sabrina Carpenter and Chapell Roan. These are closely followed by a Cowboy Carter-inspired design for the Beyonce fans and the unmistakable green hue of Charli XCX's BRAT album (which ironically just looks like a low-res version of the OG Spotify logo).
Next, we have a reference to Don Tolviver's 'Hardstone Psycho' followed by the minimalist design of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'. The snake design references Megan Thee Stallion's new serpent-inspired era, while the final two are nods to Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' and Olivia Rodrigo's 2023 release, 'Guts'. (I'm 99.9% confident I'm correct, but until Spotify Wrapped finally drops these are mere humble predictions.)
If you're anxiously awaiting your annual roast from big daddy Spotify, check out my recent thoughts on why Spotify's new brand direction could be the beginning of the end. For more entertainment news, take a look at how these branding tweaks could solve Netflix’s identity crisis.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
