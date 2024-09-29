The new Paris Basketball logo is a luminous improvement

It's all about the city of light.

Paris Basketball logo
(Image credit: Paris Basketball)

Sports logos tend to be among the most divisive, and the new Paris Basketball logo is following that trend. Some are dunking on the design, suggesting that using the Eiffel Tower is a little too obvious (the opposite of the controversial Paris 2024 Olympic logo, then).

But the new logo has personality. And it's a lot more obviously connected to the team's city.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

