Designers have scathing opinions on the new Aeroméxico logo

The eagle has departed?

Aeroméxico logo before and after
(Image credit: Aeroméxico)

We've covered a lot of airline rebrands here at Creative Bloq, and new logos in the sector tend to generate strong opinions, especially when it's a country's flag carrier that's involved. The Air India and Air Croatia rebrands were two recent ones. But we've seen few examples that have been torn apart as harshly as the new Aeroméxico logo.

Mexico's biggest airline is rolling out a rebrand that aims to modernize its identity and visual language with tweaks to both its logotype and its icon Aztec eagle warrior symbol. But some people are making unfortunate comparisons, suggesting that it's ditched a proud warrior for Birdman, a sensuous cowboy, or even worse.... El Chavo del 8. One of the best airline logos it ain't.

Joe Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

