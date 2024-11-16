Here's why nobody uses these colours in logo design

News
By
published

They could offer big branding opportunities.

Colour is hugely important in branding and logo design. In our guide to colour theory, we look at how colours can generate different emotions. We've also looked at examples of great uses of colour in branding and how to choose a colour for a logo.

But we've often focused on what colours brands use – not on what colours they don't use. A new report takes an interesting alternative approach by attempting to identify the least used colours in logo design. And while some of these colours may be little used for good reason, their rareness could also make them options to consider for brands that want to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles