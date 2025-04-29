There are many factors that affect the success of a rebrand, but have you ever considered that the timing of a brand refresh could be a factor in whether it cuts through or not?

New research from Bynder finds that there are clear seasonal patterns in when a company is most likely to announce a rebrand. July, March and February are highlighted as the most popular months to rebrand while September, June and December are the least popular.

It's worth noting that the methodology here is by no means foolproof. Bynder analysed media mentions of the term 'rebrand' over the past few years, although this doesn't account for articles talking about older rebrands, something we're keen on here on Creative Bloq – take our rebrands of the decade series, for example.

Why is rebranding seasonal?

Manisha Mehta, global PR and communications expert at Bynder, explains one potential reason for the patterns in rebranding:

“July is likely the highest-performing month due to its alignment with fiscal-year planning for global companies and mid-year strategy resets, making it a logical point to refresh a brand ahead of H2 launches or Q3 campaigns," she says.



"March and February, on the other hand, are often seen as natural windows for brand rollouts tied to annual planning, following the strategic foundation set in January. These months also precede major marketing activations in spring and summer, allowing teams to embed a refreshed identity into wider campaigns.”



Should you rebrand in quieter months?

Bynder suggests that this research might suggest an opportunity for companies to rebrand in the quieter months, though Manisha says there may be good reasons behind the lack of rebrand announcements in these months.

"December is typically dominated by end-of-year campaigns, reduced stakeholder availability, and customer fatigue, which makes it a riskier month to secure attention for a rebrand.



"June often marks a transition period, with decision-makers preparing for summer holidays or fiscal year-end, creating potential delays in execution or reception.



"September sees a return to business as usual post-summer, with teams focused on delivery rather than transformation, potentially making it less ideal for introducing large-scale change."

The takeaway

All in all, it's not as if rebranding in one particular month guarantees success or failure (and these can be tricky to measure), but businesses should ensure they are rebranding intentionally with a strong plan for communicating their new look. If you are rebranding in a busier month, make sure you're willing to compete, and if you're choosing a quieter month then make sure your reasons for doing so are clear. You may be pleased you did.

Do you have experience rebranding in one month over another, do you think it's affected how your rebrand was received, or the amount of press attention it got? Let us know in the comments.

And if you're just starting out on your rebranding journey, see our logo design tips and tips for successful brand impact article, as well as the inspiring examples of work that won the Brand Impact Awards 2024.