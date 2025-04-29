Planning a rebrand? There are some months you should avoid

Advice
By published

New research shows the month you rebrand matters.

2025 calendar on an orange background next to a plant
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many factors that affect the success of a rebrand, but have you ever considered that the timing of a brand refresh could be a factor in whether it cuts through or not?

New research from Bynder finds that there are clear seasonal patterns in when a company is most likely to announce a rebrand. July, March and February are highlighted as the most popular months to rebrand while September, June and December are the least popular.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

