I’m an Apple purist but the Pixel 9a might convert me

Leaked renders have revealed the potential design for the new Google Pixel 9a, and despite being an Apple purist I'm thoroughly impressed. As a sucker for a sleek minimalist phone design, the 9a brings the promise of an unfussy device that looks surprisingly different from its predecessors, doing away with the clunky camera bar for a sleeker appeal.

A solid contender for the best budget camera phones, the 9a is a unique spin on the Pixel series design. From the leaked renders, the latest model looks reminiscent of earlier iPhone models, sporting a flat, compact design. In a sea of flipping and foldable devices, the 9a's subdued design is exactly what I want from a phone – simple style and function.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

As reported by Android Headlines and OnLeaks the Pixel 9a is set to remove the controversial camera bar of previous designs, leaving the camera essentially flush with the device. It's a step up from the Pixel 9's protruding design, which paired with the same minimalist bezels and dual-lens features, feels more refined without losing its existing aesthetic.

Reportedly the Pixel 9a isn't all about looks, as the update comes with Android 15 (something that was sadly missing from the Pixel 9 launch back in August). With a Tensor G4 chipset, the 9a boasts the same elite processer as the Pixel 9, and the overall specs remain fairly unchanged from the Pixel 8, with 6.1-inch screen, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 4,492mAh battery.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

I hate to admit it but I'm guiltily fawning over the Pixel 9a. Sadly Apple's iPhone 16 launch was a little underwhelming, and in the world of tri-folding smartphones and overengineered devices, I'm yearning for a bit of simplicity. Never did I think I'd be converted to the humble Google Pixel but – hold my hand when I say this – I think I'm ready to make the switch.

The 9a is expected to launch in 2025, but until then you can still get your hands on the latest Google Pixel 9 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro. We've found some of the best prices and listed them for you below.