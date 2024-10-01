I’m an Apple purist but the Pixel 9a might convert me

I love the ultra-sleek design.

Google Pixel
(Image credit: Google)

Leaked renders have revealed the potential design for the new Google Pixel 9a, and despite being an Apple purist I'm thoroughly impressed. As a sucker for a sleek minimalist phone design, the 9a brings the promise of an unfussy device that looks surprisingly different from its predecessors, doing away with the clunky camera bar for a sleeker appeal.

A solid contender for the best budget camera phones, the 9a is a unique spin on the Pixel series design. From the leaked renders, the latest model looks reminiscent of earlier iPhone models, sporting a flat, compact design. In a sea of flipping and foldable devices, the 9a's subdued design is exactly what I want from a phone – simple style and function.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

