Celebrating its 25th anniversary, OFFF festival is back from 8-10 May at Disseny Hub Barcelona for its annual showcase of creativity, art and digital design. Supported by a slick new brand identity, this year's event is set to be its most ambitious to date, with an impressive lineup of speakers, inspiring workshops and a new city-wide experience to engage the masses.

Spotlighting iconic brands and creatives from across the industry, OFFF Barcelona 2025 promises to be "a look at avant-garde visions", with a curated program of diverse voices from the fields of AI, design, visual arts, and digital culture. With a future-forward focus the event is a melting pot of innovation – here are some of the highlights not to be missed.

With 70 unique speakers set to take the stage, there are plenty of inspirational voices to catch during the event. Joining creatives from legendary design studios such as Pentagram, DixonBaxi and Collins (the agency behind OFFF's 2025 rebrand) will be influential graphic designers, filmmakers, illustrators, and experts in motion graphics, AI, and VR. While it's impossible to catch everything, I won't be missing talks by the experiential artist collective Marshmallow Laser Feast, contemporary artist and designer niceauntines and my personal favourite, illustrator Mr Bingo.

Alongside the talks will be workshops, a design market, exhibition activities, and the new feature ‘OFFF a la ciutat’. Open to the public, a la ciutat offers a series of public and free activities for the citizens of Barcelona to make OFFF's signature creative sphere accessible for all. Supporting the next generation of creatives, the NXT Project will spotlight emerging talent from 12 leading design schools, providing young creatives an opportunity to showcase their work.

(Image credit: OFFF)

For the full lineup head to the OFFF website where you can purchase your ticket now.