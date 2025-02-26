These are the talks I won’t be skipping at OFFF Barcelona 2025

News
By
published

70 influential creatives are set to take the stage.

OFFF rebrand
(Image credit: OFFF)

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, OFFF festival is back from 8-10 May at Disseny Hub Barcelona for its annual showcase of creativity, art and digital design. Supported by a slick new brand identity, this year's event is set to be its most ambitious to date, with an impressive lineup of speakers, inspiring workshops and a new city-wide experience to engage the masses.

Spotlighting iconic brands and creatives from across the industry, OFFF Barcelona 2025 promises to be "a look at avant-garde visions", with a curated program of diverse voices from the fields of AI, design, visual arts, and digital culture. With a future-forward focus the event is a melting pot of innovation – here are some of the highlights not to be missed.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

