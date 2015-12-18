This week in GIFs: the one that predicts 2016 trends

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that will make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Whilst you use fonts every day, have you ever wondered what it would be like to hang out with them, as people? Probably not but it's a fun project that the graduating students of Texas State University did and the results are hilarious. Check it out here.

Distraction can be the enemy of creativity, wiping ingenious ideas from your head before you've had the chance to note them down. Designed by the team at Creative Market, a series of door hangers put a hilarious spin on the traditional 'Do not disturb' warning. Check them out here.

Pixelmator, an image editing app for iPhone and iPad is one of our favourite alternatives to Photoshop, particularly because of its ease of use. Now the team has announced a new version of the app specifically aimed at users of Apple's latest hardware. Learn more here.

The books of the world-famous wizarding saga have been given new covers for their digital release by graphic designer Olly Moss – and they're gorgeous! Check them out here.

What is going to happen in 2016 for branding? How will brands and branding change and develop to reflect the needs of both businesses and customers? Here's what we're tipping to be the major trends in branding design for 2016.

Art student TT Brent has created a series of Disney characters dubbed "Genderbent Disney", corrupting the squeaky clean, conservative universe and adding a touch of the 21st century. Check them out here.

As the world queued for the new Star Wars film, we chatted to the VFX wizards at ILM about 40 years of magical effects. Here's what they had to say.

