Students describe typefaces as people

You all have your favourite, go-to typeface – maybe you have a few, nestled there in your favourite fonts folder. Then there are some you can't stand – the ones you can't even believe were created in the first place, let alone still being used today.

Whilst you use these fonts every day, have you ever wondered what it would be like to hang out with them, as people? Probably not but it's a fun project that the graduating students of Texas State University did and the results are hilarious.

Showcased on YouTube channel Exit Review, the students describe Comic Sans as 'the kid at the back of the class' and discuss whether they would have a crush on Gotham. You can see the portfolios of the students over on Comdes Review.

